Barcelona frustrated by Slavia Prague at Nou Camp - Champions League round-up

Barcelona were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw by Slavia Prague at the Nou Camp in the Champions League.

The five-time European champions, who won 2-1 in Prague two weeks ago, were inches away from taking the lead in the 35th minute when Lionel Messi's shot rebounded off the corner of the goalframe.

There was more frustration for the hosts early in the second half when Arturo Vidal had a goal ruled out for offside, while Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar had to be at his best to keep out efforts from Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto as the visitors held on for a point.

Barcelona still top Group F with eight points, while Slavia remain bottom on two points.

Inter Milan and Borussia are second and third in the group respectively on four points ahead of their clash at Westfalenstadion on Tuesday evening.

Slavia Prague players applaud their travelling fans following their 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are on the verge of qualifying from the group stage for the first time after a 2-0 victory at Zenit St Petersburg.

Marcel Halstenberg thought he'd given the visitors the lead in the 14th minute with a deflected shot, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for handball in the build-up.

The breakthrough eventually came with the last kick of the first half as Diego Demme hammered in a rebound after Marcel Sabitzer's free kick had hit the wall.

Diego Demme scored RB Leipzig's opener

Zenit, who were pushing for an equaliser, were eventually exposed again in the 63rd minute when Emil Forsberg released Sabitze and the Austrian finished calmly past goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov to seal Leipzig's win.

The Bundesliga club's third win of the campaign leaves them top of Group G with nine points and they have the chance to secure qualification for the knockout stages with a win against Benfica on November 27.