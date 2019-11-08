Juventus to offer cash plus player for Paul Pogba - European Paper Talk

Paul Pogba has once again been linked with a move to Juventus

The January transfer window is less than two months away and clubs across Europe will be identifying potential targets and holding talks with clubs over future deals.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Juventus are prepared to offer Manchester United cash and one of Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can or Daniele Rugani to secure the signing of Paul Pogba in January. (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan will target Olivier Giroud, Dejan Kulusevski and Matteo Darmian when the transfer window reopens. Giroud is prepared to play deputy to Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez at San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli's Brazilian midfielder Allan was involved in a heated dressing-room exchange with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis after their 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg and could now be sold. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Could Luis Suarez be heading to the MLS later in his career?

Liverpool were interested in Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo before he completed a £40m move to Real Madrid. "There was strong interest from Liverpool when he was in the lower categories and he wanted to go, but the offer was too low," former Santos coach Elano revealed. (AS)

Luis Suarez will move to MLS when he leaves Barcelona according to Uruguay team-mate and Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro. "He wants to join MLS," he said. "I think it's only a matter of time before he's here." (Sport)

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo could leave the Nou Camp in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old centre-back has made just four first-team appearances since joining from Toulouse. (El Desmarque)

Germany

Massimiliano Allegri has been touted as a potential manager at Bayern Munich

Massimiliano Allegri could take charge at Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga club ruled out appointing Arsene Wenger. The former Arsenal boss offered his services to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday but was told he wasn't on their shortlist. (Bild)

Alternatively, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is the Bundesliga champions' top candidate and they may keep faith in interim boss Hansi Flick until next summer in order to land the Dutchman. (Sport1)

France

Paris Saint-Germain may offer Neymar a new contract to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian's current deal expires in 2022 and he is now content in the French capital after he failed to force through a move to Barcelona in the summer. (L'Equipe)