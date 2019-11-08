Liverpool vs Manchester City: Police reassure clubs over matchday safety concerns

1:11 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to give Manchester City's team bus a peaceful welcome to the stadium on Sunday Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to give Manchester City's team bus a peaceful welcome to the stadium on Sunday

Merseyside Police insist a "comprehensive and appropriate" operation is in place for Sunday's top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

City are reported to have contacted their opponents about the arrival of the team coach at Anfield after a social media post urged supporters to greet the teams with "pyros and pints".

In their Champions League quarter-final in April 2018 City's coach was substantially damaged by items thrown at it on its approach to the ground, although their visit last season passed off without incident.

The Manchester City bus received a hostile reception at Anfield in 2018

Police have confirmed they are aware of one posting on social media but insist they have the resources to handle the occasion.

"As with any match, a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation has been put in place ahead of Sunday's game and we have liaised with both clubs and their supporter groups," said Superintendent Paul White.

"We are aware of one poster on social media regarding a bus welcome. The corresponding last fixture ran smoothly and we are working to ensure this game can be enjoyed safely by all as well as minimising any disruption to local residents and roads.

Liverpool and Manchester City last met in the Community Shield in August

"As with all Premier League fixtures at Anfield, we will have officers on duty at the ground, both uniformed and plain clothed, supported by mobile CCTV, provided by Liverpool City Council, and specialist resources including the Dog Section, mounted police and the National Police Air Service.

"We will also have a city-centre policing plan in place throughout the day. This is standard procedure. We know that this will be a busy operation and we hope that fans attending the match will act as ambassadors for their clubs.

"As usual we would ask fans with tickets to arrive at the ground as early as possible. Fans without tickets should not attend at all; they will not be allowed entry into the stadium."

Klopp: You can't overstep the line

Jurgen Klopp called on Liverpool fans to ensure there is no repeat of the scenes in 2018.

0:35 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their rivalry with Manchester City seems to be getting bigger and bigger ahead of their meeting at Anfield on Sunday Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their rivalry with Manchester City seems to be getting bigger and bigger ahead of their meeting at Anfield on Sunday

"It's senseless and if someone at Man City is concerned, it's our fault - it was one of us and we're all responsible and we all have to make sure this doesn't happen again," Klopp said.

"We have never had a similar situation since, which is positive, and it's an important part of coming to Anfield but you can't overstep the line.

"Everyone has to feel the responsibility to make sure it doesn't happen again."

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with our TV build-up kicking off at 1pm where David Jones will be joined by a host of Sky Sports pundits to preview the crunch encounter.

There is a whole range of options to complement and enhance your viewing experience with Sky Sports - for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

For non-subscribers, Liverpool vs Manchester City is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Grab a Month Pass for just £33.99.

Sky Premier League subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go.

You can also follow our live match blog across our digital platforms, where you will be able to watch all the major incidents via our expanded mobile clips service and keep up to date with all the action, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups.

Also, this season, you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of all the best from before, after and during the game will also be published On Demand.