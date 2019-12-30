Norwich City and the January transfer window

Could Charlton striker Lyle Taylor be heading for Norwich?

What has the manager said?

Speaking during the summer, Norwich manager Daniel Farke said: "You have to judge in a realistic way.

"Of course as a head coach you will cry for more quality and more options. We are not naïve, the more you spend the more quality you can bring in and it makes the task of staying in the league easier.

"This is our way. We had to pay for some dues in the past for players, to also pay for facilities at the training ground and the academy. We have so many amazing and exciting young players who have committed to the longer term.

Who will Norwich sign in January?

"We didn't want to risk all that for one or two big transfers. We could have said we put the investment into the players not the facilities but one or two more players more would not guarantee our targets."

Regarding potential January sales, with a number of players impressing for Norwich despite their lowly position, Farke said ahead of the January window: "I am not worrying at all about any bids. When there is interest in our players it means that we are doing many things well.

"Our situation has changed since the last few seasons. In the last transfer windows we always had to sell our best players.

"At the moment, if we are honest, we can't afford real top-class quality and experienced players but we don't have to sell any players and that is a good situation.

"We need Max [Aarons] during the whole season. There is no scenario where we would sell one of our top players."

What did Norwich City do in the summer?

Sam Byram was one of few new arrivals at Norwich in the summer

Norwich mostly dealt in loan deals, bringing in Patrick Roberts, Ralf Fahrmann and Ibrahim Amadou in on a temporary basis. They did spend £750k on Sam Byram from West Ham while Josip Drmic arrived for free.

Of the outgoing players, only two left permanently, with Ivo Pinto joining Dinamo Zagreb for free and Marcel Franke leaving for Hannover 96 for an undisclosed fee.

Who have they been linked with?

Lyle Taylor, Charlton [TeamTalk]; Renaud Emond, [Standard Liege]; Robin Koch, Freiburg [Daily Mail]

Who could depart?

Max Aarons has attracted interest

Max Aarons, Tottenham [Various], Emi Buendia, Aston Villa [Sky Sports News]

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' Aidan Magee...

"Top of Norwich's shopping list are two players to create the chances for Teemu Pukki; first being a number 10 and the second a quick winger to provide the chances for their prolific striker.

"The club are also looking to shore up their problems at centre-half and, if they can get a top-quality player in here, he is likely to go straight into the first-team reckoning."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.