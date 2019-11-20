Jose Mourinho agrees deal to become Tottenham manager

Jose Mourinho is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked after five years in charge of the club

Jose Mourinho has agreed a deal to succeed Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager.

Negotiations between Tottenham and Mourinho's representatives have intensified over the last few days and continued on into Tuesday night, with a deal expected to be confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The Portuguese has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018.

Sky Sports reported last month Mourinho is keen to return to English football because of a desire to win major trophies with a third Premier League club.

Pochettino was sacked five months after leading Spurs to the Champions League final, where they were beaten by Liverpool.

His successor will take over the club in 14th place in the Premier League table and without a win from their last five top-flight games.

Tottenham face West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.