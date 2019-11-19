Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino sacking 'out of order', says Jamie Carragher

5:11 Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher is massively shocked about the sacking of Pochettino, saying it is strange and out of order Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher is massively shocked about the sacking of Pochettino, saying it is strange and out of order

Tottenham's sacking of Mauricio Pochettino was 'out of order', says Jamie Carragher, while Harry Redknapp insists the players got the Argentine sacked.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham on Tuesday evening after five years in charge of the club following a poor start to the season, which has seen them win just five matches.

Despite failing to win a trophy, Pochettino led Spurs to top-four finishes in four of his five seasons - as well as their first Champions League final in the 2018/19 campaign.

In a statement released by Tottenham, chairman Daniel Levy said a change had to be made in the "club's best interests".

Sky Sports News understands former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, is a serious contender to replace Pochettino.

Carra: Sacking out of order

Tottenham's decision to sack Pochettino is "really strange" and "out of order", according to Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher.

"It's a massive shock. There's no doubt Spurs have made a poor start to the season and had a poor 2019 domestically, but I think the job Mauricio Pochettino has done is miraculous," Carragher said on Sky Sports News.

"The timing is very strange. I'm shocked that it's a sacking and when I first heard the news I thought it may have been a mutual agreement.

"The fact he's been sacked - I find that really, really strange and I also think it's a bit out of order considering the job he's done.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham spend

"I think he should have been given until the end of the season to try and get Tottenham back where they should be and where Tottenham should be really is not actually in the top four.

"I'm not trying to patronise them, but in terms of finances and what Pochettino's done with the financial restraints he's had at that club is just unbelievable.

"Tottenham should be a top-six club but he's made them a top-four club and also a club who almost won the title, almost won the Champions League.

"People may say he never won anything, but considering what he had at his disposal, in terms of the size of the squad, just shows Pochettino's quality as a manager. He certainly deserved to see out the season and get as close as possible to the Champions League."

Redknapp: Spurs will strike quickly

Jamie Redknapp, also speaking on Sky Sports News, believes it won't be long for Spurs to strike, and gave an insight into what life with Levy is like.

"I was surprised. They've had an awful start to the season, and towards the back end of last season. Pochettino has to take responsibility, he's the manager.

"I was at Tottenham for a number of years, and Daniel Levy is not an easy man to work for, whether you're a player or a manager. That goes without saying, and Pochettino has probably done well to last five years. But Daniel Levy is probably thinking: 'I've given this guy five years, and what have we won?' The answer to that is nothing.

"There are other managers, you would think, in that period, who would have won trophies with that squad. They've got a team full of internationals, from top to bottom.

And what about Mourinho? Sky Sports pundit Redknapp would be intrigued to see if Tottenham would give the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss the money he usually desires.

"Daniel will have undoubtedly spoken to loads of managers, spoken to the players. When I was at Spurs he'd always converse with the players, asking them what they think, he'd always want to know what they're thinking. There will be no doubt at all he'd have a manager in place. I'd be surprised if they don't strike quickly.

"Jose would be the candidate that everyone would look at; he's out of work right now, he's a winner, his pedigree is as good as anyone's in world football. Is he the right fit for Tottenham? It's interesting, as Jose likes to spend money, and Daniel doesn't, and Jose would want to get some really big names into the building.

"He likes experience, and isn't really one for playing young players, but you can't argue with what he's done in the game, right now he would be the outstanding candidate. There aren't many out-of-work managers who could live with his pedigree."

Harry Redknapp: Players got him the sack

Mauricio Pochettino's stats as Spurs manager

"When people talk about the players all loving him, if they love him that much, maybe they should have all started playing a bit better," Harry Redknapp said on Sky Sports News.

"They've got him the sack, at the end of the day. They haven't performed well enough, that's why he's lost his job. If they all loved him so much, perhaps they should have done a bit better for him.

"That's why you get the sack. They've had one Champions League final; if you look back at the run, everything went their way a little bit. They've not won a trophy in five or six years with an incredible set of players.

"People say they need a better squad; have a look at them, they have four international full-backs, internationals all over the place, England internationals, all kinds. And up front they're not short either. They're massively underachieving at the moment."

Redknapp also believes Spurs may go for Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

"Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti? They tried to get Ancelotti when they sacked me. I knew they'd spoke to him while I was still at the club! So they'll have spoken to somebody," Redknapp said.

"They'll probably like Brendan Rodgers but I don't know if they'll get him. They spoke to Brendan when they sacked me, as well! So that's a possibility.

"It has come as a shock and I didn't see it happening, but they've obviously pushed the panic button.

"I'll be honest, it's been relegation form over the last 24 or 25 games. Tottenham not making the Champions League this year would be a disaster in Levy's eyes and Joe Lewis' eyes, with the money they've spent on the stadium and the training ground.

"They're not fools. They're very clever men, and have probably looked at it and thought: 'The way we're going, we're not going to make the top four.'

"They'll have someone in mind, they'll have spoken to somebody, I know how they work. They'll have spoken to somebody, and have someone in line ready to come in. They're not the type to say: 'Oh, where do we go now, let's have a look.' All their work will have been done behind-the-scenes already."

Asked if he would be open to a return to Spurs, Redknapp added: "Of course I would! But I'm a realist, I don't live in cuckoo land, the chances are very slim.

"If Daniel rung me tomorrow I'd walk there, of course I would, but it's not going to happen."