European paper talk: Kylian Mbappe on Juventus' summer wishlist

Kylian Mbappe has scored nine goals in 11 games for PSG this season

Jose Mourinho's arrival at Tottenham might be the big news of the day, but there's plenty more going on around Europe too...

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Juventus will launch 'Operation Mbappe' next summer in an attempt to convince the France forward to snub interest from Real Madrid and join the Turin club from Paris Saint-Germain. (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan want to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in January and the France striker is open to a move to San Siro as he wants to increase his playing time before Euro 2020. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wojciech Szczesny and Juan Cuadrado are set to sign new contracts with Juventus. The Serie A club hope to extend the deals of a number of key players in the coming weeks. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Napoli have offered midfielder Fabian Ruiz a two-year contract extension amid interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool. The Serie A side want to keep the 23-year-old tied to the club until 2025. (Mundo Deportivo)

Fabian Ruiz signed for Napoli in 2018 from Real Betis

Barcelona academy director Patrick Kluivert believes Matthijs de Ligt regrets his decision to join Juventus. "I told him about the positive aspects of Barcelona as a club and city," Kluivert said. "In the end, he made a choice. I think he slightly regrets it, but that's the way it is." (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is likely to join Real Madrid over Barcelona. "Real are closer to reaching an agreement because they want and need the player much more than Barcelona," Mithat Halis, a representative for the defender, said. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are set to beat Chelsea, Benfica and Porto to the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Atletico Paranaense. The La Liga club are prepared to pay £25m for the midfielder. (AS)

Germany

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich has discussed the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino taking charge at the Allianz Arena. He said: "I don't know if he's a candidate. What you can say is he got Tottenham at the top for years. But I do not know if he is a possibility for us." (Sport Bild)

Joshua Kimmich (centre) joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in 2015

Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of the season if the club sticks with head coach Lucien Favre. (Sport Bild)

France

Thiago Silva has revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic only left Milan for PSG because he was making the same move. "He called and asked, 'Are you really signing for PSG?' I said, 'Yes, I've just signed'. He replied, 'If you don't go, I won't sign. And if you lie to me, I'll come for you!'" (France Football)