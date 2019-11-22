Barcelona and Real Madrid want Mauricio Pochettino - European Paper Talk

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly being chased by Barcelona and Real Madrid

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Barcelona and Real Madrid could both attempt to appoint Mauricio Pochettino next summer after the Argentine coach left Tottenham. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January. Inter Milan are believed to be the frontrunners to sign the World Cup winner but there is also interest from Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Italia)

Wolves are the latest Premier League side to show interest in Dejan Kulusevski, the Atalanta midfielder who has starred on loan at Parma this season. The 19-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. (CalcioMercato)

Juventus have agreed a deal for Lokomotiv Moscow forward Aleksei Miranchuk who will arrive in Turin next summer for around £17m. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal wants to sign a full-back, a central defender and a striker next summer. The leading candidates for the three positions are Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, and Inter star Lautaro Martinez (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona's spending spree could involve Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Catalan giants are also interested in RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann, Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen and Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid will offer Karim Benzema a contract extension which would keep him at the Bernabeu until 2023. (Marca)

Robert Moreno, who was replaced as Spain boss earlier this week by Luis Enrique, has turned down the opportunity to coach in China as he wants to work in La Liga. (Cadena Cope)

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has revealed he would like to coach in the Premier League. "I see many Premier League matches. It's a top league that is enjoying a great moment in its history," he said. "I would love to coach in the Premier League." (AS)

France

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard says he turned down moves to Paris Saint-Germain on several occasions. "They often wanted to recruit me," the Belgian star revealed. "I always told them no. In my head, it was clear. If I go back to France, it will be Lille." (L'Equipe)

Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain is tied to how the club perform in the Champions League this season. If the Ligue 1 giants were to come close to winning the competition, the Brazilian could opt to remain in the French capital. (L'Equipe)

Lille coach Christophe Galtier has criticised Jose Mourinho for poaching two members of his coaching without informing the Ligue 1 club. (RMC Sport)

Holland

Matthijs de Ligt has no regrets about joining Juventus ahead of Barcelona despite the claims of Patrick Kluivert.. "I don't regret the fact that I have moved to Juventus," De Ligt said. "If a person says something like that, it might seem true, but it really is just his assumption." (Voetbal Primeur)