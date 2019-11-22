Eniola Aluko to leave Juventus in December with 'heart full'

Eni Aluko says she has made the 'difficult decision' to leave Juventus

Eniola Aluko's 18-month spell at Juventus will come to an end in December and the striker says her "heart is full".

The 32-year-old has scored 15 league goals since joining the Italian club in June 2018 and has won Serie A, the Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia.

Her final game for the current league leaders will be against third-placed Fiorentina on November 30.

Aluko celebrates winning the Italian Supercup against Fiorentina in October

"I have come to the difficult decision to leave Juventus in December and I want to share some words from my heart," Aluko said in a letter on the club's website.

"After winning the Supercoppa recently, I felt a sense of great completion with my time at Juventus, after also winning the Coppa Italia and Scudetto.

"I feel very fortunate to have achieved such success with all of you in my 18 months at the club.

Aluko's final game for Juventus will be against Fiorentina on November 30

"My heart is full to know that I have added three trophies at a special club as Juventus with special memories. I thank you all so much for this."

Aluko previously spent six years at Chelsea, following an earlier spell with the club between 2007 and 2009.