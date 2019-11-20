England Women poach US Soccer fitness coach Dawn Scott

Dawn Scott leaves US Soccer for a new role with the FA

England Women have appointed Dawn Scott as their new senior physical performance manager, ending her nine-year spell with US Soccer.

Scott, who is from the North East, was a key part of USA Women's World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019.

Before her time in America, Scott worked as head of sports science at the FA for nine years and helped the women's team to the 2009 European Championship final.

An FA statement following her appointment read: "Her role will be to support the Lionesses as they work towards the European Championship in 2021, which will be played on home soil.

"That preparation will start with the SheBelieves Cup to be played in the US from February, with Scott starting work at St George's Park in December.

"Scott will also be charged with building the interaction between the senior team and Barclays FA WSL clubs in terms of physical performance as well as working closely with staff along the whole talent pathway.

"She will also benefit from working alongside the outstanding physical performance and nutrition team already working at St. George's Park."

Head coach Phil Neville added: "I am delighted we have secured Dawn's services as she has worked and succeeded at the elite level and knows what it takes to win on the world stage.

"She will work closely with my coaching staff and I know the players will be looking forward to getting started with Dawn.

"With our run to the World Cup semi-finals, this has been a positive year, but we still have much work to do to get to the next level."