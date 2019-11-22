Chelsea interested in Fedor Chalov in January if UEFA transfer ban is overturned

Chelsea and Crystal Palace could target Fedor Chalov

Chelsea have been monitoring CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov in case they can do January transfer business.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be a fan of his fellow Russian and the Blues are said to be interested if their transfer ban is overturned next month.

Chelsea expect to find out in mid-December whether their appeal against UEFA's punishment is successful, and, if it is, they are prepared to enter the transfer market in January.

Crystal Palace also remain interested in Chalov after having a number of bids rejected for the 21-year-old in the summer and are prepared to pay as much as £25m for a new striker in January.

Their final summer offer came on Deadline Day to the sum of £23m and it was knocked back - but a source has told Sky Sports News that CSKA are preparing for his exit during their winter break by searching for a replacement.

Chalov - a Russia international with two caps - came through the youth ranks at CSKA and has scored 32 Russian top-flight goals for them, including five in 16 appearances this term.

Palace are also understood to be keen to sign two new full-backs in January and want to sign players under the age of 23.