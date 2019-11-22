Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'wouldn't' manage Tottenham

0:45 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted he would never follow Jose Mourinho in managing Tottenham Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted he would never follow Jose Mourinho in managing Tottenham

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted he wouldn't follow in Jose Mourinho's footsteps by managing London rivals Tottenham in the future.

Mourinho, who has had two spells as Chelsea manager, replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham boss on Wednesday despite having said earlier in his career that he could never take charge at Spurs.

Man City vs Chelsea Live on

However, Lampard, who spent the bulk of his playing career at Stamford Bridge before taking over as head coach this summer, is adamant his deep ties to the club would prevent a repeat.

"I can firmly say no and you can replay that again in 10 years," Lampard said.

1:05 Frank Lampard believes Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will be a 'big threat' and revealed he has spoken to his old boss over text Frank Lampard believes Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will be a 'big threat' and revealed he has spoken to his old boss over text

"It wouldn't happen, but I think things are different. Jose Mourinho has worked at a lot of football clubs and we have to respect his right to work.

"On the other hand I was here for 13 years as a player, have an absolutely deep feeling for the club, and I obviously went to Man City for a year at the end of my career but Chelsea is certainly something very close to my heart and hence why I'm so proud to manage this club and hence why unfortunately I wouldn't manage Tottenham."

'City still the same threat'

Chelsea go into Saturday's clash with Manchester City a point ahead of the champions, with Lampard's side on a six-match winning run in the Premier League.

City come into the game having lost three games already this season, just one less defeat than they gave up in the entirety of their previous campaign.

Lampard believes Manchester City pose a major threat despite their early-season struggles

"I think it's quite casual to sit there and say 'they've lost three games and that means they're not as strong as last year,'" Lampard said.

"I still see them as the same strength and understand what they have and what they can do to teams.

"They've had their injury problems in defensive areas, but they're a great team, so they're as big a threat as they've always been."

Pulisic in contention, Hudson-Odoi out

Lampard looks set to be able to call upon Christian Pulisic at the Etihad stadium, despite the in-form winger having missed both of the United States' fixtures during the international break.

Christian Pulisic has resumed training after missing out for the USA with injury during the international break

However, his rival for a starting berth on the left wing, Callum Hudson-Odoi, looks set to miss out due to an hamstring strain picked up on England duty.

"[Pulisic] had a problem going into the last game against Palace and he was struggling, hence why he came off after his goal," Lampard said.

"He missed the two games. He's started to train again this midweek so he's in contention to play.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi has a hamstring issue that he picked up in the England game, so he'll struggle to be in contention for this game but we're hoping it's short term."