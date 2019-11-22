Excelsior's Ahmad Mendes Moreira leads Dutch racism protest

Ahmad Mendes Moreira - the Excelsior player who suffered racial abuse during a match last week - has led a new kind of protest against racism in the Netherlands.

Moreira, his team-mates and the opposition players of FC Volendam kicked off and then stood still for the first minute of their Dutch second-tier clash, which finished 2-1 to the visitors Volendam.

Excelsior fans also protested against racism during their game against FC Volendam on Friday

All matches in the Dutch leagues, including the Eredivisie top flight, are expected to follow suit across the weekend in solidarity with Moreira, who stormed off the field during the match against Den Bosch last weekend.

Fans also displayed 'Show Racism the Red Card' banners at SBV Excelsior's Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam, while the club also displayed the same message above the entrance to one of its main stands.

The slogan - 'Racism? Then we don't play football' - is also set to be displayed on scoreboards across the football fixture list in the Netherlands this weekend.

The unplayed minute will be added at the end of the game, the KNVB has confirmed.