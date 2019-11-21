Kevin-Prince Boateng to set up 'racism task force' to tackle Serie A discrimination

Kevin Prince-Boateng is "sick" of ongoing racism in Italian football

Kevin-Prince Boateng says he aims to help tackle discrimination in Serie A by setting up a "racism task force" in 2020.

Several incidents of racist abuse have occurred in Serie A this season as well as last term, with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, ex-Juventus forward Moise Kean and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly among those targeted.

Most recently, Brescia forward Mario Balotelli kicked a ball towards Hellas Verona fans after home supporters directed slurs towards the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker during an Italian top-flight game.

Kevin Prince-Boateng embraces Brescia forward Mario Balotelli

Verona banned a supporter following the incident, while Brescia ultras released a statement defending their Verona counterparts and labelling Balotelli as "arrogant".

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was also racially targeted by the same club's supporters in September.

Former Ghana international Boateng told Corriere Della Sera: "I'll do it in 2020. I'm organising my task force with events, involving other players.

3:28 Bryan Swanson has travelled around Italy, taking in three matches in four days, to see for himself how badly racism is affecting Italian football Bryan Swanson has travelled around Italy, taking in three matches in four days, to see for himself how badly racism is affecting Italian football

"I'm sick, people don't understand how Balotelli, Boateng or Koulibaly feel when they get home. We are alone. I get crazy when I hear comments like 'five million, so much you earn', there are scars on you that you can't erase."

In 2013, a pre-season friendly between Boateng's former side AC Milan and fourth-tier team Pro Patria was abandoned after 26 minutes, with opposition supporters targeting the 32-year-old, leading the then-captain Massimo Ambrosini to lead his players off of the field.

0:36 Roma striker Edin Dzeko says there is more racism in Italy than other countries and has urged the footballing authorities to take strong action Roma striker Edin Dzeko says there is more racism in Italy than other countries and has urged the footballing authorities to take strong action

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian FA, says that Serie A will begin employing VAR cameras in a bid to identify fans who are found to be involved in racist chanting or gestures in stadiums.

Boateng believes that footballing authorities need to start employing harsher sanctions in order to tackle the continuing abuse.

0:58 Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku thinks Serie A are taking action after he was racially abused while playing for Inter Milan Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku thinks Serie A are taking action after he was racially abused while playing for Inter Milan

The former Portsmouth forward added: "The situation has worsened [since then]. At the time we played a friendly match, now such behaviour should be repeated if necessary in a championship match.

"Compared to then, even more money is running and more and more children are watching us. We need more drastic measures.

"Disqualification of the camp, companies must pay for the behaviour of their fans. And then in the stadiums, more cameras should be installed to identify those who perform certain gestures.

"In any case, we players should ensure greater peace of mind for the referee, so that even in the face of pressure from the public in certain circumstances he has the strength to say "you don't play anymore."