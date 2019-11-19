Leonardo Bonucci: Juventus defender signs new contract

Leonardo Bonucci has won 10 major trophies during his time at Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract with Juventus, tying him to the Italian champions until 2024.

The centre-back is in his second spell at Juventus after initially joining the club from Bari in 2010. He left for AC Milan in 2017 but returned a year later in a swap deal which saw Mattia Caldara go the other way.

Bonucci has notched up almost 400 matches for Juventus and has scored 25 career goals for the club.

The 32-year-old has won seven Serie A titles and three Italian Cups with Juventus. He has made almost 100 appearances for Italy, captaining the Azzurri on 10 occasions.