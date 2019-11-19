Leonardo Bonucci: Juventus defender signs new contract
Last Updated: 19/11/19 5:03pm
Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract with Juventus, tying him to the Italian champions until 2024.
The centre-back is in his second spell at Juventus after initially joining the club from Bari in 2010. He left for AC Milan in 2017 but returned a year later in a swap deal which saw Mattia Caldara go the other way.
Bonucci has notched up almost 400 matches for Juventus and has scored 25 career goals for the club.
The 32-year-old has won seven Serie A titles and three Italian Cups with Juventus. He has made almost 100 appearances for Italy, captaining the Azzurri on 10 occasions.