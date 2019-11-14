Mario Mandzukic will not train with Manchester United before the January transfer window

Mario Mandzukic remains a transfer option for Manchester United in January, but will not train with the club prior to the window opening, Sky Sports News understands.

Reports in Italy have suggested that United have already reached an agreement with Juventus for the 33-year-old Croatia striker.

Mandzukic was a target for the Premier League club back in the summer and has not yet featured for Juventus this season, as he is surplus to manager Maurizio Sarri's plans.

It was reported in October that Mandzukic was no longer training with his team-mates at Juventus, due to an agreement he has with Sarri.

Sky Sports News understands Mandzukic remains an option for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the January window as he was unable to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan on loan in the summer.

Solskjaer has relied on the young strike-force of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who have scored 15 times for United between them this season, with Daniel James and Mason Greenwood the club's other attacking options.

Mandzukic would bring a wealth of experience to the United team, having played Champions League football for Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, as well as scoring in the 2018 World Cup final for Croatia.