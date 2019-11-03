Mario Balotelli kicks ball towards fans after racist abuse

Mario Balotelli had to be convinced to stay on the pitch after he tried to storm off

Mario Balotelli kicked the ball towards opposition fans who targeted him with racist abuse during Brescia's Serie A game at Verona on Sunday.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City striker had to be calmed down by team-mates and opposition players and convinced to stay on the pitch as he tried to storm off during the second half of the game at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Referee Maurizio Mariani halted play in the 54th minute and a statement was read out on the PA system asking for the chants to stop.

Mariani also issued Balotelli with a yellow card for his reaction, although he later rescinded the sanction seeing the mood inside the stadium.

Balotelli has scored one goal for Brescia since returning to his boyhood club in August

Verona fans were also accused of targeting Milan midfielder Franck Kessie with racist chants earlier this season, something that the club has vehemently denied since.

"The boos to Kessie? Maybe someone was left dazed by the volume of the Verona fans," the club tweeted after the game in September.

"What did we hear? Inevitable boos for refereeing decisions that left us very perplexed once again, and then a big applause to our 'gladiators' at the end of the game.

"Let's not fall for these stereotypes. Respect for Verona and its people."

Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina stated in October that Serie A is planning to start using VAR technology to identify perpetrators of racist chants in stadiums across the country.