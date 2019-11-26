Neymar will be allowed to leave PSG to fund Kylian Mbappe deal - European Paper Talk

The January transfer window is now firmly on the horizon and clubs across Europe will be identifying potential targets and holding talks with clubs and agents over future deals.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell Neymar next summer to help finance a new contract for Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 giants would look to recoup the £200m they paid Barcelona for the Brazilian. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United are prepared to sell Paul Pogba in January but only if a club is prepared to pay £130m for the French star. Real Madrid and Juventus are keen on signing the midfielder. (Cadena Cope)

Samuel Umtiti insists he is happy at Barcelona and is not seeking a move

Samuel Umtiti says he is happy at Barcelona and isn't interested in a move away from the Camp Nou. "Is my future long-term here? Yes, I feel good. I live well and work well here." (Marca)

Manchester United are interested in Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu and could pay the 20-year-old's £10.5m buyout clause in January. (Diario de Valladolid)

Italy

Juventus and Real Madrid will hold pre-contract talks with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in January ahead of a move when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan have ended their pursuit of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as the club are not prepared to offer the 33-year-old striker a two-and-a-half year contract. Inter Milan remain interested. (Corriere dello Sport)

Jose Mourinho instructs Christian Eriksen as he comes on against West Ham

Chris Smalling's agent has travelled to Italy to hold talks with Roma over a permanent move to the Serie A side. The England international has impressed after he joined on loan from Manchester United. (Corriere della Sera)

France

N'Golo Kante has reiterated he is happy at Chelsea despite continued interest from Real Madrid and PSG. "I know I am with Chelsea and I am good with them," the midfielder said. "I feel good in London and with the project, I'm happy to stay." (Canal+)

Nice full-back Youcef Atal, who has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, says he is ready to play for a "big club". (Canal+)

French striker Karim Benzema is set to extend his stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have offered Karim Benzema a two-year contract extension which would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023. (Le Parisien)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to make an offer of £8.5m in January for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The 19-year-old centre-back has made just one start this season. (Kicker)