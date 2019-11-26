Football News

Bruno Fernandes signs new Sporting Lisbon deal

Portugal international came close to a move to the Premier League last summer

Last Updated: 26/11/19 11:43pm

Bruno Fernandes says he agreed a deal to join Tottenham last summer
Bruno Fernandes says he agreed a deal to join Tottenham last summer

Bruno Fernandes, a summer transfer target for both Manchester United and Tottenham, has signed a new contract with Sporting Lisbon.

It is reward for the 25-year-old's fine form - he scored 32 goals for his club last season and has already contributed nine this campaign.

Fernandes told Sporting's website: "It's a pride for me and a recognition of my work; it's a sign that I'm doing things well.

"I have been trying my best to do what is best for the club. It is for what I did on the pitch, but also showed that I liked Sporting CP and took pride in representing the club I represent.

"For me it is, and always will be, a privilege to be here and be able to wear the Sporting CP jersey.

"You can expect more and better. I promise the same delivery and dedication so we can have more moments of glory as we had last season."

Fernandes says he came close to a move to the Premier League last summer after agreeing a move to Tottenham.

However, he says Sporting refused to sanction the deal, and Spurs went on to sign Giovani Lo Celso.

He was also scouted by Manchester United but they decided not to make a move for him in the last transfer window.

