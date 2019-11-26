Tottenham 4-2 Olympiakos: Stunning comeback secures Champions League progress

Harry Kane sealed Tottenham's remarkable comeback with a header

Tottenham came from two down to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a dramatic 4-2 win over Olympiakos.

One goal from Dele Alli, two courtesy of Harry Kane and a stunning strike by Serge Aurier turned the game on its head in Jose Mourinho's first home game in charge.

First-half goals by Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo had seen nerves spread through the stadium but Spurs responded with one of their now trademark European comebacks.

The victory, coupled with Red Star Belgrade's heavy defeat to Bayern Munich, means that with one game remaining Tottenham are already certain to finish second in Group B.

Player ratings Tottenham: Gazzaniga (6), Aurier (8), Sanchez (6), Alderweireld (6), Rose (6), Dier (5), Winks (7), Moura (7), Alli (7), Son (6), Kane (7).



Subs: Eriksen (7), Sissoko (6), Ndombele (6)



Olympiakos: Sa (6), Elabdellaoui (6), Ruben Semedo (6), Meriah (4), Tsimikas (6), Camara (6), Guilherme (6), Bouchalakis (6), Podence (7), El Arabi (7), Masouras (7).



Subs:Valbuena (6), Randjelovic (6)



Man of the Match: Serge Aurier

Mourinho had already made a winning start to his reign by beating West Ham on Saturday but it soon became clear that this fixture would prove far less straightforward.

Olympiakos were bright from the outset and took the lead in the sixth minute when El Arabi curled a left-footed shot from distance into the far corner of Paulo Gazzaniga's net.

Tottenham's confidence was sapped and their predicament became worse when a corner from the left fell perfectly for Ruben Semedo to tap into the empty net.

Team news Tottenham made only one change from the team that beat West Ham on Saturday and that was an enforced one. Ben Davies was unavailable because of injury and was replaced at left-back by Danny Rose. That meant Christian Eriksen was among the substitutes again.

How Tottenham turned it around

Mourinho acted swiftly, withdrawing Eric Dier in favour of Christian Eriksen before the half-hour mark in recognition that goals were the only way back into the game.

But the crowd were rocked by the poor play and for a period every misplaced pass was greeted with groans until a gift in first-half stoppage time altered the course of the contest.

Dele Alli pulled a goal back for Spurs just before half-time

Yassine Meriah completely misses the ball when attempting to deal with what should have been a routine Serge Aurier's cross and Alli has the simple task of converting at the far post.

The equaliser came early in the second half when a quick throw-in from Aurier caught out the Olympiakos defence and Lucas Moura's drilled cross found Kane free inside the area to force the ball home.

Serge Aurier scored a fine goal to win the game for Tottenham

Aurier scored the winner himself, connecting crisply on the half-volley when Alli's cross from the left found its way to him via the head of Son. The replay drew gasps from the crowd.

With Olympiakos wilting under the pressure, Kane added a second, expertly heading in Eriksen's free-kick from the left to take the game away from the visitors once and for all.

What had looked like being a nightmare night ended in cheers and applause. Tottenham only do dramatic in this competition and their Champions League adventure will go on.

Manager reaction

Jose Mourinho: "The most difficult moment of the game was not when they scored the first two goals, it was when I made the change in the first half.

2:50 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho issues an apology to Eric Dier for substituting him after 29 minutes in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho issues an apology to Eric Dier for substituting him after 29 minutes in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos

"It hurt the player but also myself. It's not easy for him or me. It's important that the player understands, and I was lucky my choice was a very intelligent boy who has very good understanding of what the team is, because I did it for the team. It was not about his performance, but what the team needs.

""We are losing 2-0, in a very difficult situation in that moment, and I felt that one positional midfield player was enough. I thought I needed a second creative player who could play with Alli in what I call the open triangle, and not with a closed triangle. I apologise to Eric, but he knows I did it for the team and not to hurt him. I think the fans understood too."

Opta stats

Harry Kane became the fastest player to score 20 UEFA Champions League goals, reaching the tally in just 24 appearances and breaking the record held by Alessandro Del Piero since 1998.

Kane has scored 23 goals in 23 appearances for Tottenham and England this season.

Dele Alli ended a run of 16 Champions League games without a goal, scoring for the first time since November 2017 against Real Madrid.

This was the first time ever a team managed by Jose Mourinho had come from two goals down to win in a UEFA Champions League game - he had lost the previous 13 such games.

Mourinho tonight took charge of his sixth different club in the Champions League. Only Carlo Ancelotti has managed more teams in the competition (eight).

Olympiakos are winless in their last Champions League matches, conceding 34 goals across those matches.

What next?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday, December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am UK time.

Tottenham are back in front of their fans on Saturday against Bournemouth before Mourinho returns to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United next week. Their only remaining Champions League game in Group B takes them to Bayern Munich with both teams already through to the round of 16.