Manchester United looking into Old Trafford and Carrington revamp, says Ed Woodward

Old Trafford's outdated facilities have come into scrutiny with other clubs moving into state-of-the-art stadiums

Manchester United will be reviewing their Old Trafford and Carrington facilities with a view to revamping their club infrastructure, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has confirmed.

The Glazer family, United's owners, have faced criticism by some supporters who believe there has been a lack of attention towards their stadium in particular, with the last significant renovation dating back to 13 years.

Since the Glazers took over in 2005, other clubs such as Juventus, Arsenal and Tottenham have moved into new, state-of-the-art stadia - but while recognising Old Trafford needs modernisation, Woodward believes the stadium's original aura needs to be preserved.

"We're doing a big review in terms of where we are and what we need to do," Woodward told the United We Stand fanzine. "We're also looking at the [Carrington] training ground, The Cliff, Old Trafford and Littleton Road."

Manchester United's Aon Training Complex in Carrington is another site that is being looked at as part of the club's infrastructure review

"Our objectives for the stadium are for it to be safe, full and noisy. Adding more seats can influence the third one, but has to be done in the right way.

"There are no plans currently to increase capacity, but I'm not saying it can't happen long-term. If you totally change it then you can change the feel of it.

"We're looking at an investment plan while maintaining what makes Old Trafford special. Part of the allure of United or Old Trafford is the fact that it's a stadium that was built in 1910.

"Our vision for it is that we don't want to radically change that look and feel. If you have Old Trafford and you regenerate, rejuvenate and keep it modern but keep it feeling like it's Old Trafford, then that's the perfect solution for us."

Tottenham moved this year into a new state-of-the-art stadium which former United boss Jose Mourinho labelled "the best in the world"

United have already carried out substantial development work on Old Trafford, spending around £20m in a vast improvement of its disabled facilities, hospitality areas and security measures, reinforcing their commitment to remain at their iconic 'Theatre of Dreams'.

In recent weeks, other Premier League clubs revealed plans for a redevelopment of their facilities - Liverpool confirmed a new training base in Kirkby will be completed in the summer and Everton had a public consultation into designs for a new 52,000-seater stadium.

Sky Sports News' North West reporter James Cooper says...

The review is looking at the entire infrastructure of the club, but it will not be lost on those in the Manchester United hierarchy that while boasting a unique heritage, Old Trafford has fallen behind other stadiums facilities-wise such as Anfield, the Etihad and of course Spurs' new home.

Another location that's being poured over is the club's Aon Training Complex. Almost 20 years old now, the facility was first envisaged to be a base for the first team but now houses the Academy and large numbers of coaching and support staff.

United have the benefit of having plenty of land at Carrington, but the buildings themselves were never designed to cater for the numbers of people they're dealing with on a weekly basis.

The lack of space means there's no provision on the site for the club's women's team either. Casey Stoney's players train at the Cliff in Salford, another area of the Manchester United property portfolio that's being examined in this review.