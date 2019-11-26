Jesse Lingard: 'Thick-skinned' Manchester United star ignores criticism

Jesse Lingard says he has to be "thick-skinned" to deal with criticism

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard says he has to be "thick-skinned" to deal with criticism and admits he doesn't "read anything online" anymore.

Lingard has been criticised at times throughout his career, both for his performances on the pitch and his off-the-field interests - such as his 'JLingz' clothing range.

However, speaking on the UTD Podcast, the 26-year-old opened up about the misconceptions people often have of him and insists football is always his priority.

"I think people think I'm actually involved in everything but I don't pack the [clothes] and send them on!" he said.

"There are a lot of things on social media, with people saying nasty things. You can't get drawn into all that stuff.

"I don't read that stuff, I don't read papers. That's why it's tough for young footballers coming through now, they're so attracted to social media and what people are saying about them, they don't actually know how good they are themselves. For me, I just don't read anything online."

Lingard made his United debut in August 2014 and has since gone on to make 183 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals.

Lingard is yet to score for Manchester United this season

The England international admits he used to read criticism when he first joined the senior set-up at Old Trafford, but realises now it is not worth his time or effort.

"When I first got into the first team I started reading things like that, but now I still don't read it if it's going well," he added.

"One person can hate you and one person can love you, that's just life. You have to get on with it. We've got to play in front of 75,000 people every week.

"At United, it's the biggest club in the world, so you get criticised either way. For us as players, we've just got to get on with it and be thick-skinned.

"I love football. I love training, I love playing, I love the fans, the stadiums. I love everything about football. For me, I'm an out-and-out footballer."