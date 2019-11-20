Liverpool training ground 'on track' for summer 2020 completion

An artist's impression of the first-team entrance at Liverpool's new Kirkby training ground

Liverpool say that their new Kirkby training ground is "on track for completion in summer 2020", with the work on the new facility getting underway.

Building work has begun on the inside of the building with extensive progress having been made over the last month, according to the club.

£50m plans were submitted in early November and once finished, the new complex will see Liverpool leave their current Melwood training base and combine the first team and academy setup at Kirkby.

The Kirkby redevelopment will cost an estimated £50m

The new 9,200 square-metre training ground will feature a full-size indoor pitch, a new academy building and an upgrade to the main pitch with improved floodlighting and a 499-seater stand.

It will include two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex, and specialist sports rehabilitation suites. There are also dedicated TV studios, press conference facilities and offices.

Liverpool's new training ground is scheduled to be completed in summer 2020

Andy Hughes, chief operating officer at Liverpool, said: "We are really pleased with the progress that has been made and once the new training ground and its associated buildings are complete, the project will provide first class amenities for our players and staff.

"It has always been our aspiration to provide a clear pathway for progression for our youngsters from the club's academy to the first team, and the two facilities are now intrinsically linked.

State-of-the-art gym facilities will be included as part of the redevelopment at Kirkby

"We are also extremely proud to be investing in the Knowsley area to provide improved sports facilities for the community of Kirkby with the redevelopment of the Eddie McArdle Community Pitches. Earlier this month we were pleased to officially hand over the facilities to Knowsley Council to own, operate and maintain moving forward.

"Work at the training ground is on track for completion in summer 2020 when we will see the first team and youth football operations come together on one site for the first time in the club's history."