England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson out of England European Qualifier in Kosovo

Last Updated: 16/11/19 9:48am

Joe Gomez (left) and Jordan Henderson (right) will miss England's game in Kosovo
Joe Gomez (left) and Jordan Henderson (right) will miss England's game in Kosovo

Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez have been ruled out of England’s final European Qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday.

Liverpool captain Henderson came into the squad with a viral infection that has not fully cleared.

Henderson's club team-mate Gomez clashed knees with Kieran Trippier in training on Friday and was hoping the impact injury would settle down, but he remains in a lot of pain and was unable to train.

Also See:

The pair have now returned to Liverpool, meaning Gareth Southgate will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad.

England have already qualified for Euro 2020 after they thrashed Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley on Thursday.

No international break for Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK