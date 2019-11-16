Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson out of England European Qualifier in Kosovo
Last Updated: 16/11/19 9:48am
Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez have been ruled out of England’s final European Qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday.
Liverpool captain Henderson came into the squad with a viral infection that has not fully cleared.
Henderson's club team-mate Gomez clashed knees with Kieran Trippier in training on Friday and was hoping the impact injury would settle down, but he remains in a lot of pain and was unable to train.
The pair have now returned to Liverpool, meaning Gareth Southgate will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad.
England have already qualified for Euro 2020 after they thrashed Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley on Thursday.