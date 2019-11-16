Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson out of England European Qualifier in Kosovo

Joe Gomez (left) and Jordan Henderson (right) will miss England's game in Kosovo

Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez have been ruled out of England’s final European Qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday.

Liverpool captain Henderson came into the squad with a viral infection that has not fully cleared.

Henderson's club team-mate Gomez clashed knees with Kieran Trippier in training on Friday and was hoping the impact injury would settle down, but he remains in a lot of pain and was unable to train.

The pair have now returned to Liverpool, meaning Gareth Southgate will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad.

England have already qualified for Euro 2020 after they thrashed Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley on Thursday.