England 7-0 Montenegro: Hosts win 1,000th international to book Euro 2020 ticket

3:46 England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley. England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley.

England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley.

Captain Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick - moving up to fifth in England's all-time scoring charts - and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Marcus Rashford both found the net as the Three Lions raced into a five-goal lead in 37 scintillating minutes.

An unfortunate Aleksandar Sofranac own goal made it 6-0 in the second half before substitute Tammy Abraham opened his account in international football, confirming England's biggest home victory since October 1987.

The emphatic victory, which seals England passage to Euro 2020 as winners of Group A, was made all the sweeter by the fact the average age of Gareth Southgate's team was just 23 years and 255 days - the youngest ever in a World Cup or European Championships match.

Player ratings England: Pickford (8), Alexander-Arnold (8), Chilwell (9), Stones (7), Maguire (7), Winks (8), Oxlade-Chamberlain (8), Mount (7), Rashford (8), Sancho (8), Kane (9).



Subs: Gomez (6), Maddison (6), Abraham (8)



Montenegro: Mijatovic (5), Vesovic (3), Sofranac (4), Simic (4), Radunovic (4), Hocko (5), Lagator (3), Vukcevic (5), Jovovic (5), Haksabanovic (5), Beciraj (6).



Subs: Raspopovic (6), Jankovic (6), Boljevic (6)



Man of the Match: Harry Kane

How England cruised to Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate called on his England players to put on a show on a landmark night for English football, and his youthful side did not disappoint.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rifles England into the lead at Wembley

It took just 11 minutes for England to open their account, the returning Oxlade-Chamberlain unleashing a rasping drive into the bottom as he ended 18 months of injury hell with his first international since June 2017.

Having set up Oxlade-Chamberlain for the opener, Ben Chilwell became the first England player in over a decade to provide three assists in a game, setting up Kane for two headers in six minutes as the Spurs striker drew level with Tom Finney, Nat Lofthouse and Alan Shearer on 30 England goals.

3 - Ben Chilwell is the first England defender to provide three assists in a single match since Glen Johnson against Andorra in June 2009. Creator. #england1000 pic.twitter.com/84cpMJUsMs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 14, 2019

Jordan Pickford prevented Marko Simic from grabbing Montenegro a lifeline when he brilliantly clawed his header off on the line on 26 minutes.

Four minutes later, Rashford got in on the act, the Manchester United forward rifling a rebound into the bottom corner after goalkeeper Milan Mijatovic's stunning save at point-blank range thwarted a Harry Maguire header but diverted the ball into the path of his club team-mate.

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring England's fourth goal against Montenegro

With the floodgates well and truly open, Kane seized the chance to secure his hat-trick and write his name in the history books as he brilliantly brought Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross under control in the area before swivelling and picking out the bottom corner of the Montenegro goal.

It meant Kane became the first England player to score consecutive hat-tricks at Wembley following his treble against Bulgaria in September and saw him score a record 24th goal while wearing the captain's armband.

England captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England thrashed Montenegro at Wembley

3 - Harry Kane is the first player to score a hat-trick in consecutive appearances for @England at Wembley Stadium, having also netted three against Bulgaria last time out. He's also now England's all-time highest scoring starting captain (24). Feast. #England1000 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 14, 2019

Pickford was called into action to deny Fatos Beciraj after he gave Maguire and John Stones the slip on 40 minutes, but England reached the interval in front and unscathed.

James Maddison came on for England debut alongside Abraham on 56 minutes and, after a subdued start to the second period, normal service resumed as Sofranac cannoned the ball into his own net off the crossbar.

Tammy Abraham completed England's rout with his first international goal

Abraham continued his fine form in front of goal with England's seventh, converting Jadon Sancho's cross at the near post as all eyes turned to Euro 2020.

Hat-trick hero Harry Kane

Harry Kane has now scored more goals than any other England player when starting the match as captain (24).

Harry Kane became the ninth England player to score 30+ goals, with his total tally of 31 making him the sixth highest scorer in the history of the men's national team.

Harry Kane reached 30 England goals in just 44 appearances - only Nat Lofthouse (32) and Jimmy Greaves (33) reached the 30-goal mark quicker for the Three Lions.

What the managers said…

England manager Gareth Southgate told ITV: "Super quality passing and crossing and clinical finishing. In the past we have maybe struggled against lower-ranked teams who defend in numbers, but we have players who can open those teams up and a style of play that can do that. We have qualified top and done it clinically. We have to get both ends of the pitch right. We conceded a couple of chances we shouldn't. There is still work to do without the ball, but we are improving."

Stats: Emphatic England

This was England's 1000th match (W569 D241 L190). The Three Lions earned their biggest home win since October 1987 (8-0 vs Turkey).

The average age of England's starting XI tonight was 23y 255d - their youngest ever in a European Championships or World Cup match (finals and qualifiers included).

England had scored five goals after just 37 minutes in this match, the earliest they had reached five goals in a game since November 1946 (35 minutes against Netherlands).

England have scored 34 goals in just nine games in 2019, their highest tally in a single calendar year since 1982 (34 in 15 games). They last scored more in a single year in 1966 (38).

What's next?

England conclude their European Qualifiers campaign away in Kosovo on Sunday at 5pm. Watch highlights from 15 minutes after full-time on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports YouTube channel.