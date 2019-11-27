Arsenal and Manchester United keen on Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco - European Paper Talk

Ezequiel Barco is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United

The January transfer window is now firmly on the horizon and clubs across Europe will be identifying potential targets and holding talks with clubs and agents over future deals.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Portugal

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in Atlanta United star Ezequiel Barco and could make an offer for the 20-year-old when the transfer window reopens. (Record)

Spain

Real Madrid have no intention of letting Vinicius Junior leave the club in January - either permanently or on loan - despite the Brazilain having been left out of Zinedine Zidane's last two matchday squads. (Marca)

Mauro Icardi held talks with Real Madrid in 2017 and 2018 over a move to the Bernabeu from Inter Milan. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez scrapped any deal due to concerns over the now-PSG forward's character. (Marca)

Barcelona made enquiries for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl in 2018 as they searched for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquests. However, the Catalan club opted to instead pursue and then sign Frenkie de Jong. (Mundo Deportivo)

Frenkie de Jong signed for Barcelona in the summer

Italy

Federico Chiesa has turned down a new contract offer from Fiorentina. The Italy international's current deal expires in 2022 and he has been heavily linked with a future move to Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fabio Borini is set to leave AC Milan in January and could make a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace interested in the former Liverpool and Sunderland forward. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Matthijs de Ligt has reiterated he has no regrets about choosing a move to Juventus over Barcelona in the summer. "I had to adapt to a new system but I am satisfied with the way things are going and am happy to be here," he said. (Sky Italia)

France

Lionel Messi spoke with Neymar after Barcelona's Champions League defeat to Liverpool last season to ask the Brazilian to return to the Camp Nou to win the Champions League and then succeed him when his contract ends in 2021. (France Football)

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo insists Kylian Mbappe's future is with the Ligue 1 giants. He said: "The only thing I know is that Mbappe stays here, 100 per cent. Mbappe is a PSG player and that's all there is." (RMC Sport)