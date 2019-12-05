Eden Hazard set to miss Barcelona vs Real Madrid through injury

Eden Hazard limped off the pitch and had to be substituted against PSG

Eden Hazard is set to miss Real Madrid's El Clasico clash at Barcelona on December 18 due to an ankle injury.

Hazard, who joined Real in a £130m deal from Chelsea last summer, is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in the 2-2 Champions League Group A draw at home to Paris Saint-Germain last week, following a challenge from compatriot Thomas Meunier, although the club initially said he had suffered bruising.

A statement from Real on Thursday said following further tests Hazard had been diagnosed "with an incomplete external microfracture" but did not say how long he would be out, adding "his recovery will continue to be assessed".

Real will be hoping Hazard will return for their Supercopa semi-final against Valencia on January 8.

The club also said defender Marcelo has sustained a calf injury and, according to reports in Spain, he is also in danger of missing the match.

Zinedine Zidane's side are currently second in La Liga but are level on points with leaders Barcelona.