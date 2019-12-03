Real Madrid: Thomas Gravesen on his shock move to the Bernabeu

1:20 Thomas Gravesen says his £2.5m move from Everton to Real Madrid in 2004 was 'indescribable' Thomas Gravesen says his £2.5m move from Everton to Real Madrid in 2004 was 'indescribable'

Thomas Gravesen says he was as shocked as anybody when he moved to Real Madrid, and talks about lining up next to their Galacticos in the dressing room.

He made the surprise move to Madrid when he left Everton in 2004, joining the Spanish giants less than a week after facing Plymouth in the FA Cup.

The Dane teamed up with Raul, Zinedine Zidane and Roberto Carlos when making the move, but he admits that he thought he was moving to Atletico rather than Real when his agent first called.

Gravesen told Sky Sports News: "My agent called me and said: 'Madrid is calling.' Everton or Atletico Madrid… I was fancying Everton. He then said it was Real Madrid!

"I was as surprised as anybody. It's a good story.

"The experience for me to come into a massive club that Real Madrid is was indescribable.

"The first day I came into training, sat down on the bench, looked to the left and Roberto Carlos was changing next to me, and the other side was Zinedine Zidane.

"I thought that I'm right here where I belong!"

'Everton players still need to gel'

Gravesen says that his former club Everton just need a "couple of wins" to reignite their season.

Gravesen battling with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard in a Merseyside derby

The Toffees are just two points above the relegation zone, with manager Marco Silva under considerable pressure, but Sky Sports News understands that he will be in charge of Wednesday night's game with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Gravesen, who made 149 appearances for the club across two spells, believes the players need to take more responsibility for their poor form.

"I'm sad because it's a fantastic club, a great club, and there's some great players at the moment. I don't know what it is that they can't make it work. It looks weird from where I'm sitting," he said.

4:40 Everton manager Marco Silva says it was an incredibly harsh result for his players as they lost 2-1 to Leicester in dramatic circumstances Everton manager Marco Silva says it was an incredibly harsh result for his players as they lost 2-1 to Leicester in dramatic circumstances

"Nobody can work under these circumstances. What they need is a couple of success stories, a couple of wins, a couple of good games, because they have the players for it.

"When you look on paper at the players Everton have, they're fantastic players. They just need to gel more.

"I don't think the manager needs to explain to players the tactics - all the players that are there are international players. They should know what football is about."

Gravesen was speaking at an initiative to help non-league footballers stop smoking with charity Quit2Win.