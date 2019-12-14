European Paper Talk: Unai Emery turned down Everton job

Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal earier this month

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has turned down the vacant Everton manager's job, as well as two offers from unnamed Chinese Super League clubs. (Marca)

Neymar's father and agent, Neymar Senior, has hinted at a return to Barcelona once more. The Brazilian has been linked since the summer with Barca reportedly unable to strike an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. "We do not know if we will return to Barcelona, right now he has a contract with PSG," Neymar Snr. said. "We never had a bad relationship with (Barca president Josep Maria) Bartomeu." (Cadena Cope)

One agreement between Neymar and Barca which is expected pertains to a bonus of €3.5m which the forward has filed for. His father explained the money is owed to the forward as part of an unpaid signing bonus with the Catalans. "It's an amount that responds to the settlement, from when he left," Neymar Sr. said. "It's the last month. It's from the past, but I'm sure there will be an agreement between Neymar and Barcelona. We're not reporting anything (new). It's from the past." (Cadena Ser)

Former Barcelona winger Pedro has opened the door to a potential return to Nou Camp, saying: "Everyone knows what I feel for this club." The 31-year-old is out of favour at Chelsea. (Catalunya Ser)

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has no intention of leaving for PSG, saying: "I want to stay with Real Madrid. My dream is to play at Real Madrid forever." (Sport)

Italy

Manchester City have been keeping a close eye on Atalanta's teenage forward Roberto Piccoli. The 18-year-old is the top scorer in this season's UEFA Youth League with six goals. Milan are also keen. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has closely watched Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz with the Spaniard Barca's No 1 transfer target for the summer. (Tuttomercato)

Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic, who is on loan at Roma from Atletico Madrid, looks set to leave the Eternal City with Bordeaux interested in the 31-year-old. Kalinic has scarcely featured for I Lupi, playing just 75 minutes in Serie A. (Teleradiostereo)

Udinese captain Rodrigo De Paul has played down talk of interest from Inter and a reunion with fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez. "When these things come out on big clubs like Inter it is a joy because it means that I am working well, but my head is here and I will do everything for Udinese until I stay here," the 25-year-old said. (SportItalia)

Inter defender Federico Dimarco could leave San Siro despite enjoying working under Antonio Conte. The Italy U21 international is wanted by Bologna, Verona and Genoa in January. (Tuttomercato)

Germany

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says talks with RB Salzburg forward Erling Haland 'went quite well' after it was confirmed the 19-year-old had opened discussions with the Bundesliga side. "I tried to explain to him in good English what my idea of football was. I think it went quite well. After such talks you can say relatively little because they are usually very one-sided. You tell a lot as a coach, the consultant and the player listen." (Kicker)

France

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, who has made just two Premier League starts this season, could move to Serie A next month. The French striker has fallen down the pecking order thanks to Tammy Abraham's form. (L'Equipe)

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo wishes to remain at Nou Camp in January despite his lack of action since joining from Toulouse 12 months prior. Watford, Southampton, Bayer Leverkusen and Milan have all expressed an interest in the centre-back. (Le10Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Tanguy Kouassi is a target for the Red Bull football empire. The defender could join RB Salzburg before eventually moving onto RB Leipzig. (L'Equipe)

Turkey

Croatia international and Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida is a January transfer target for Premier League side Aston Villa. (Takvim.com)