Manchester United-Everton: Player ratings

David de Gea and Victor Lindelof react after conceding an own goal against Everton

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea - 5

Tough to blame De Gea for Everton's goal if, as argued to the point of near-consensus, that he was fouled when the ball curled into United's goalmouth. That said, it felt like weak goalkeeping and De Gea's muted protests spoke volumes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Stand-out moment was a critical last-ditch sliding tackle to deny Richarlison doubling Everton's lead. An outstanding defender - but is it wrong to expect more from him on the front foot? His delivery from out wide is as disappointing as his tackling is faultless.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Blameless for his own-goal and had actually made a very good clearance for the corner from which he diverted in. Nearly levelled matters midway through the second half but was cautioned as he struggled to quell Calvert-Lewin.

Harry Maguire - 6

Never did anything wrong but it also never felt as if he was taking responsibility to neuter Calvert-Lewin when the Everton striker was bullying the rest of United's rearguard.

Luke Shaw - 6

Buckled when Everton applied their late first-half pressure and it was Shaw's poor clearance which paved the way to the Toffees' opening goal. Demanded a decent save from Pickford.

Scott McTominay - 5

Muted. Took a few heavy knocks which may have hampered his contribution and didn't take charge in the way he bossed the park at Manchester City last week.

Fred - 7

One of United's better performers, although that might be to damn him with faint praise. But it's certainly fair to say he gave as good as he got in midfield without ever taking on a starring role.

Daniel James - 6

Not at his sparkling best. The game rather passed the youngster by and it would have been a source of frustration that, with his pace, he couldn't isolate Leighton Baines following the veteran's inclusion.

Jesse Lingard - 5

Should have scored after 15 seconds and it was all downhill from there. Never got to grips with the contest and inadvertently blocked one goal-bounded hit from Dan James just moments before substituted with 25 minutes remaining.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Ran up too many blind alleys and, in the words of Gary Neville, "never had his shooting boots on today". A tame end to his recent scoring run.

Anthony Martial - 5

There are days when Martial is unplayable. Just look at what he did to Manchester City a week ago. And then there are days when he is like this - peripheral, fleeting, shrugging. And utterly, utterly exasperating.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 5

Could he have done better for United's goal? Possibly. But it was the overall shakiness of a display littered with nervy moments and errant clearances that lingered in the memory.



Seamus Coleman - 7

Played his full part in a tigerish performance from the visitors. Had his hands full against an in-form Rashford but kept the United forward quiet.

Michael Keane - 7

Dropped earlier in the season, Keane has had an excellent couple of weeks with his outings against Chelsea and Manchester United. For Everton to have only conceded two goals during those 180 minutes is very much to his credit.

Yerry Mina - 7

Rock solid at the heart of Everton's defence. Stood up well to everything United threw and never allowed Martial a route into the match.



Lucas Digne - N/A

Replaced after 25 minutes due to an apparent groin injury.



Tom Davies - 6

Booked in the opening quarter of hour and somewhat fortunate not to see yellow again after a couple of rash first-half fouls. But kept his composure and discipline impressively after the break.

Mason Holgate - 8

Selected in the unfamiliar position of centre midfield as a result of Everton's mini-injury crisis but slotted in seamlessly. His contribution and influence on proceedings shouldn't be under-estimated.

Alex Iwobi - 6

Worked his socks off but strangely reluctant to take on his man when offered a couple of clear opportunities to run at United's defence. Finally pushed on with intent late on when he called on De Gea to make a flying stop.

Bernard - 5

Infuriating. Offered little going forward and squandered several decent opportunities to develop Everton attacks. Hauled off after 70 utterly anonymous minutes.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 9

Outstanding. As Sky Sports co-commentator Neville put it, Calvert-Lewin's display was straight out of the Duncan Ferguson handbook as the young Everton forward fought, harassed and bullied his way to a performance of prominence despite Everton's scarcity of possession. The best player on the pitch by a country mile.



Richarlison - 8

Not quite at the level of his strike-partner but not far behind either. Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin have been the making of the 4-4-2 system Ferguson has used to such instant and successful effect since Marco Silva's dismissal.