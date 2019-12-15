Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Duncan Ferguson inspires Toffees to Old Trafford point

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League

Mason Greenwood came off the bench to rescue a point for Manchester United as Everton's improvement under Duncan Ferguson continued in a 1-1 draw.

Everton played with great tenacity and character, taking the lead courtesy of a Victor Lindelof own-goal (37) but United always carried a threat and substitute Greenwood skilfully drilled one home from the edge of the box to level it home (77).

With injuries mounting up, this was a big point gained for Everton and stand-in boss Ferguson, who has now taken four points from his two games in charge against 'big-six' teams.

Ferguson also showed a ruthless side to his management style, replacing Moise Kean on 88 minutes after bringing him on as a substitute 18 minutes earlier. The Italian striker, who wasn't injured, headed straight down the tunnel.

For United, it brings them back down to Earth as they never came close to hitting the heights of their sensational 2-1 win at Manchester City last weekend.

What's next?

United host Colchester in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday before travelling to Watford next Sunday, a game live on Super Sunday. Meanwhile, Everton host Leicester in their quarter-final on Wednesday ahead of a home clash with Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.