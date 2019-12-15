Duncan Ferguson defends Moise Kean substitution against Manchester United

2:40 Duncan Ferguson was keen to thank the travelling Everton fans for their support during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, and he took Geoff Shreeves along with him! Duncan Ferguson was keen to thank the travelling Everton fans for their support during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, and he took Geoff Shreeves along with him!

Duncan Ferguson defended his decision to substitute Everton striker Moise Kean despite the striker only coming on 19 minutes earlier.

Everton's improvement under Ferguson continued in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Ferguson, who is only in interim charge, showed a ruthless side to his management style, replacing Kean on 89 minutes for Oumar Niasse.

There was a frosty moment on the touchline as Ferguson didn't speak to Kean after he came off with the Italian striker heading straight down the tunnel with no apparent injury.

Moise Kean went straight down the tunnel after being substituted by Duncan Ferguson

"It wasn't because of Moise Kean's performance it was just because I needed to make a substitution to kill a bit of time," Ferguson told Sky Sports.

"I've got so many strikers on the bench, I just decided to make that change.

"It was nothing against Moise Kean really."

The striker has struggled to make an impact at Everton since joining from Juventus in a £27m transfer in the summer with his father claiming the striker's transfer was a "mistake" and he wants him to return to Italy as soon as possible.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League

Following on from their 3-1 win over Chelsea, Everton played with great tenacity and character at Old Trafford, taking the lead courtesy of a Victor Lindelof own goal, but Mason Greenwood skilfully drilled one home from the edge of the box to level it and deny Ferguson back-to-back wins.

Despite the late equaliser, Ferguson was left beaming at full time.

"It was tremendous," he said.

"What a fantastic performance the boys put in, what a shift, unbelievable, we just couldn't hang on there.

"We tried to change the shape a little bit but just couldn't get the information on but they were fantastic to a man.

"At the moment I'm delighted because we've got a point, of course we were winning but I can't complain.

"United came on strong in the second half but we looked good on the counter-attack as well and had one or two chances when Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] broke forward if we could have just found that final pass but I thought the boys were absolutely immense."