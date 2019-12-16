Netherlands' Memphis Depay set to miss Euro 2020 after rupturing ACL

Memphis Depay suffered the injury in Lyon's 1-0 defeat against Rennes

Netherlands and Lyon forward Memphis Depay is set to miss the rest of the season and the European Championships next summer after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's game against Rennes.

Depay, who moved to the Ligue 1 side from Manchester United in 2017, has been integral this season with nine goals in 12 league starts for the 8th-placed club.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and managed eight assists in Euro 2020 qualifying to help guide the Netherlands to the summer competition.

Netherlands are among the favourites for the tournament having reached the final of the Nations League this year.

Lyon team-mate Jeff Reine-Adelaide also ruptured his ACL in the same game on Sunday, but his injury was to his opposite knee.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide joined Lyon at the start of the season

The former Arsenal player joined the club from Angers in the summer and has made four appearances.

A club statement said: "The operation date will be confirmed in the coming days but they should be out for at least six months."

When asked about the possibility of strengthening the squad in January, former Lyon midfielder and now director of football, Juninho said: "We're asking questions with regards to the market. But it's not easy because we don't have a magic recipe."