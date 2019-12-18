Burnley leave Huddersfield Town 'disappointed' by hiring Neil Hart as chief executive

Burnley have promoted Neil Hart to chief executive after Dave Baldwin announced his departure to the English Football League

Huddersfield say they are "incredibly disappointed" after Neil Hart reneged on his acceptance of the club's chief executive position to take up the same role with his current employer Burnley.

Huddersfield announced last week that Hart, who has served for six years as chief executive officer for Burnley FC in the Community, would take up his position with the Sky Bet Championship side in March 2020, replacing outgoing CEO Julian Winter.

However, following Monday's announcement that Burnley's current chief executive David Baldwin is leaving the club to take up the same role at the English Football League, the Premier League club made Hart an offer that he "could not refuse."

Huddersfield Town chairman Neil Hodgkinson says he's 'incredibly disappointed'

"Neil's decision, and the reversal of his signed commitment to Huddersfield Town, is incredibly disappointing," Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson said in a statement, which revealed the club were only informed of Hart's decision on Wednesday morning.



"I'm a great believer in honouring a commitment once it has been made and that certainly is not the case with this situation. The club is of the utmost importance, but I feel personally let down too.



"I've never had this happen to me in 25 years of working in business. In many ways football is a unique industry, but this is not acceptable to me or to our club."

With Baldwin staying at Burnley until the end of the season, Hart is set to take up his new role in June 2020.

Burnley chief executive David Baldwin is leaving to take up the same role with the EFL

"I am delighted to accept the role of CEO at the club," Hart said.

"As people may be aware, I was expecting to join Huddersfield Town next year, but this is a role I simply feel I could not refuse once it became available.

"I feel honoured to be asked to take over from Dave and, along with the staff at the football club, look forward to helping this club go from strength to strength."

Burnley have also promoted Matt Williams from his current position as head of football operations to chief operating officer.

Williams will manage all football-related aspects of the club and report to the Hart and executive chairman Mike Garlick.

"We are delighted to announce these two new appointments," Garlick said.

"Naturally, we are sorry to be losing David to the EFL, but we will take this opportunity to appoint two individuals in Neil and Matt who will, I am sure, help to drive the club forwards.

"Both know the club intimately and that continuity is a real positive in delivering our shared vision for the club as a whole."