Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be Carlo Ancelotti's first Everton signing - European Paper Talk

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available on a free transfer in January

It’s less than a fortnight until the January transfer window opens and the volume of potential deals being reported is rapidly increasing as the days tick by.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

If Carlo Ancelotti becomes the Everton manager, his first act would be to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward is available on a free transfer and can sign a deal as soon as the window opens in January. AC Milan are believed to be interested in the legendary forward. (Calciomercato)

In an attempt to bolster their attacking options, Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Fabio Borini. The 28-year-old AC Milan man is available for transfer with the Serie A giants looking to fund January moves. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Spain

Chelsea are leading a number of clubs in the race to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in January. The 19-year-old Brazil international is struggling to break into Zinedine Zidane's starting XI while the Blues are still looking to fill the Eden Hazard void in their squad. (El Desmarque)

Barcelona have placed a €25million price tag on Jean-Clair Todibo's head. The young French centre-back arrived from Toulouse in January for a fee rumoured to be in the region of €1million. However, he's yet to make an impact at Camp Nou and is pushing for a move to AC Milan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

With Leroy Sane's future still up in the air, Bayern Munich are exploring the possibility of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete. The 19-year-old has impressed in the Champions League and his style has drawn comparisons to Douglas Costa. A €50million fee is being mooted. (SportBild)

Leroy Sane's future at Manchester City remains uncertain

The German champions are also looking to strengthen their full-back options. Joao Cancelo is a potential target but Manchester City might not be open to parting ways with a player they only signed during the summer transfer window. The alternative to the Portuguese flyer is Benjamin Henrichs. The versatile Germany international left the Bundesliga for Monaco in 2018 but has failed to settle in Ligue 1. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected an offer from Lyon to take versatile midfielder Julian Draxler on loan. The Germany international has struggled for minutes this season. After missing out on the 26-year-old, Lyon will turn their attention to Hatem Ben Arfa. (RMC Sport)

Belgian side Club Brugge want €30million for their in-demand striker Emmanuel Dennis. Leicester, Brighton and Southampton are among the clubs interested in the Nigerian. (Foot Mercato)