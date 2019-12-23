Mikel Arteta says Freddie Ljungberg will remain at Arsenal after 'very positive' talks

0:36 Mikel Arteta says Freddie Ljungberg will stay at Arsenal as a member of his backroom staff Mikel Arteta says Freddie Ljungberg will stay at Arsenal as a member of his backroom staff

Mikel Arteta says Freddie Ljungberg will remain at Arsenal as a member of his backroom staff after gaining "a really good impression" of the Swede during discussions over his future.

Ljungberg was made interim head coach following Unai Emery's sacking last month, but it was unclear whether he would remain at the Emirates following Arteta's appointment.

Ljungberg led Arsenal to just one win from his six games in charge, but Arteta says he was "very positive" when talking to him after their 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday.

"I spoke to Freddie after the game," Arteta said ahead of Boxing Day's match at Bournemouth. "I told him my idea and the people I wanted to form my coaching staff, and the roles and responsibilities I expected of them.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live on

"I wanted to know what he was feeling and I wanted to know what he had in mind and what his expectations were. We talked and we made a decision that the best thing was for him was to stay with us.

"He can be very valuable. He knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history and his knowledge of the game is only going to help us.

2:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League

"I knew him a little bit and we will start a new chapter with new ideas and new ways of doing things. I got a really good impression and he's ready to help. He was very positive."

Arteta: Players have clean slate

One of Ljungberg's final acts as Arsenal's interim head coach was to criticise Mesut Ozil's behaviour after he was substituted in the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City earlier this month.

The midfielder slowly walked from the field before taking off his gloves and kicking them away in frustration, prompting Ljungberg to state that, had Ozil been fit for the trip to Everton, he would have left him out as punishment.

Arteta says Arsenal's players will get chances under him if they perform on the training ground and on the pitch

However, Arteta says any indiscretions in a player's past will not be taken into account following his appointment, explaining: "With me, the players have a clean slate.

"I told them they're not going to be judged on things they've done in the past, whether they are negative or positive.

"I'm expecting them to perform and be in the right mindset every single day. If they do that they will have a chance to play - if they don't, they won't."

'We showed more passion at Everton'

Arteta was in the stands for the draw at Everton on Saturday and says he was pleased to see improvements in the players' attitude, despite their record extending to just one win in their past 13 matches.

He said: "They were much more committed. I think we had a different kind of aggression every time we lost the ball.

"I think the body language was much, much better than in the past few games. I think they played with more passion.

"Obviously there are things to improve but they are non-negotiable. They have to be on the table for every game and every training session."