Alan Pardew appointed ADO Den Haag head coach with Chris Powell assistant

Alan Pardew is the new ADO Den Haag head coach

Alan Pardew has been appointed the new manager of ADO Den Haag and joined by Chris Powell as his assistant.

The 58-year-old watched from the stands at the weekend as his new team were thrashed 6-1 at Ajax in their final game before the Netherlands winter break.

Sky Sports News exclusively broke the news earlier this month that Pardew was in talks with the struggling Dutch club over a deal until the end of the season, which he has now signed.

He said: "In the search for a new challenge I am glad that I came across ADO Den Hague. It is a beautiful and warm club, where everything starts with enthusiasm and passion.

"The team is in a difficult period, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide. We must all do that together. With the players, the staff and the fans. Together we go for a comeback."

Chris Powell has been working with Gareth Southgate and the England team this year

Den Haag general manager Mohammed Hamdi said: "We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his spurs in English football. He has a lot of experience and that is important in the current situation.

"During the conversations, we became very enthusiastic about Alan's football vision and the way he thinks he can find his way up with ADO Den Hague. Chris also brings a lot of experience, as a player and as a trainer. We warmly welcome Alan and Chris."

In addition to Pardew and Powell, ADO Den Haag's technical staff will continue to consist of assistant coach Dirk Heesen and goalkeeper coach Raymond Mulder.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Pardew has been out of management since leaving West Brom in April 2018.