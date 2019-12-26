Carlo Ancelotti hails a 'special day' after getting off to winning start at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti is welcomed at Goodison Park

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton managerial debut was a "special day" after a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin header secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

The Italian was in the Goodison Park dugout for the first time having been appointed last Saturday.

He took over from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who had overseen five points from this three matches in charge.

Ancelotti had little time to work with his new players but he was able to make a couple of tactical tweaks and playing defender Djibril Sidibe in an advanced position to allow Seamus Coleman to return at right-back paid off as the Frenchman provided the cross for the goal.

"I think the spirit of the team was good. It was a special game with a lot of long balls but I think we defended well," he said.

"After that we tried to do some combinations in front but we were a little bit slow from the back in the first half.

"In the end the performance was good - not top but a good performance.

"For me today the reception here at Goodison Park was a special day, absolutely."

Ancelotti also praised Calvert-Lewin, who now has eight for the season after three goals in his last five games.

He said: "He is a fantastic striker in my opinion, strong with the head. Where he can improve - and where he has to improve - is when we have the ball: he has to be more focused on the goal.

"He is really generous so he moves up and down, right and left, he has to be more focused on the goal."

What did Ancelotti change?

Analysis from Lewis Jones:

There were interested eyes on Carlo Ancelotti's teamsheet when it dropped at 2pm. Would he throw in any tactical surprises or keep things simple in order to build on the momentum gained from Ferguson's switch to a more rough and ready 4-4-2? In truth, the Italian did a bit of both.

On paper it seemed Ancelotti would be setting up in a 4-4-2 with Coleman and Sidibe linking down the right and that was the case when Everton were out of possession, very much similar to when they stifled Manchester United. However, Ancelotti did tweak the system when in possession with Coleman switching to the right side of a back three in order for Lucas Digne to get down the left flank which moved Bernard inside.

That ploy did allow the Brazilian to cause Burnley problems in the pocket although his final pass or finish was lacking against a stubborn Burnley brick wall. That was a common theme throughout in terms of Everton's quality in the final third and this result was a fine example of how fine the lines are in football. Calvert-Lewin's winner, which was created out of nothing, didn't look coming but his powerful headed effort means Ancelotti starts his reign showered in positivity. Bigger challenges lie in wait.