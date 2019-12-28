Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to become a Hollywood actor when he retires

Last Updated: 28/12/19 4:31pm

Ronaldo has 10 goals in 14 Serie A appearances so far this season
Ronaldo has 10 goals in 14 Serie A appearances so far this season

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is targeting a starring role in Hollywood after he retires from football.

The 34-year-old wants to follow in the footsteps of other footballers who have appeared in numerous feature-length productions, including Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

The Portugal and Juventus forward, who is currently enjoying Serie A's mid-season break, was speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference.

"I hope I live more than 50 years more and I want to prepare to face the obstacles of a new life, to do things I don't know how to do," he said.
0:28
Clinton Morrison thinks Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood is a 'special talent', but has warned against comparing him to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo
Clinton Morrison thinks Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood is a 'special talent', but has warned against comparing him to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo

"For example, to participate in a movie in Hollywood. But you need to have a good preparation, you need to have top English to give a top performance and then you don't have to be nervous.

Also See:

"It's hard for me to be nervous in football because that's what I have prepared for my whole life."

Ronaldo has 10 goals in 14 Serie A matches so far this season, and will return to action when Juventus take on Cagliari on January 6.

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time over the festive period.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK