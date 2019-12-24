Mario Mandzukic completes Al-Duhail move from Juventus

Mario Mandzukic has committed his future to Al-Duhail

Mario Mandzukic has completed his move from Juventus to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The 33-year-old forward, who has not played a competitive game for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri was appointed head coach in June, made 117 appearances for the club scoring 30 goals.

He previously played for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United made a late move for Mandzukic in the summer transfer window after a bid to sign his Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala collapsed.

However, the Premier League club ended their pursuit of the Croatia international on Deadline Day.

Al-Duhail are top of the Qatar Stars League.