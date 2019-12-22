Lazio shock Juventus to lift Italian Super Cup - European round-up

Luis Alberto celebrates with the Italian Super Cup after Lazio beat Juventus

Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 on Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time amid a background of protests and political outrage at the game being held in Saudi Arabia.

Senad Lulic scored in the 73rd minute for Lazio after Juve's Paulo Dybala had cancelled out Luis Alberto's opener at Riyadh's King Saud University Stadium.

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was then dismissed for a second bookable offence, and from the resulting free-kick, Danilo Cataldi sealed the result in stoppage time.

It was the second time in three years that Lazio had beaten Juventus in the Super Cup. The capital side had also won 3-1 when the two clubs met in Serie A two weeks ago in what was Maurizio Sarri's only previous defeat as Juventus coach.

Danilo Cataldi slides in celebration after scoring Lazio's third goal

Lazio took the lead in the 16th minute when Lulic crossed for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the back post, and he cut it back for Alberto to fire into the roof of the net.

Sarri had again started with the attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain and the first two combined for the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Dybala turned in the rebound from close range after Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha could only parry Ronaldo's effort.

But Lazio captain Lulic helped to win the match with a splendid volley at the back post after Marco Parolo had nodded on Manuel Lazzari's cross.

Serie A: AC Milan thrashed by Atalanta

Alessio Romagnoli and Andrea Conti trudge off after AC Milan's heavy loss

In Serie A on Sunday, Atalanta handed AC Milan their joint-biggest defeat in the competition as they went down 5-0 in Bergamo.

Alejandro Gomez scored a stunning individual goal and Josip Ilicic notched a second-half brace, with Mario Pasalic and Luis Muriel the other scorers.

It was the fourth time Milan have lost a Serie A match by a five-goal margin and the first since 1998. Atalanta climb to fifth on the table on 31 points, while Milan are 10th.

Elsewhere, Mario Balotelli's opener was cancelled out by Alberto Grassi's goal as Parma were held to 1-1 draw by Brescia.

La Liga: Real lose ground after Bilbao stalemate

Gareth Bale was unable to inspire Real Madrid to victory over Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid slipped up at home to Athletic Bilbao, with the 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu meaning Barcelona remain two points clear at the top of La Liga.

Gareth Bale was a second-half substitute, and despite Zinedine Zidane's side having 20 attempts on goal, they could not breach Bilbao's resolute defence.

Meanwhile, Angel Correa scored one and set up another as Atletico Madrid overcame Real Betis 2-1 away from home.

Atletico's first victory in six league games on the road left it in fourth place, seven points off leaders Barcelona.

Real Sociedad withstood an attempted comeback by 10-man Osasuna to earn a 4-3 away victory that kept them one point behind Atletico in fifth place.

Espanyol lost 2-0 at Leganes in a clash between the bottom two teams in the league.