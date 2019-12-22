Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic set join Qatari club Al-Duhail

Mario Mandzukic has not played a competitive game for Juventus this season

Mario Mandzukic has arrived in Qatar ahead of completing a move from Juventus to Al-Duhail, according to Sky in Italy.

The 33-year-old forward is set to undergo a medical and sign an 18-month contract with the Qatari club.

Mandzukic has not played a competitive game for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri was appointed head coach in June.

Manchester United made a late move for Mandzukic in the summer transfer window after a bid to sign his Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala collapsed.

However, the Premier League club ended their pursuit of the Croatia international on Deadline Day.

Mandzukic is now expected to complete a January move to Al-Duhail, who are top of the Qatar Stars League.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.