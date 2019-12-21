Freddie Ljungberg to take over at Malmo - European Paper Talk

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg is reportedly set to take over at Swedish side Malmo

It's less than a fortnight until the January transfer window opens and the volume of potential deals being reported is rapidly increasing as the days tick by.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Sweden

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg is close to agreeing a deal to take over as manager of Swedish side Malmo. (Sportal)

Spain

After reportedly rejecting several offers worth around €40m (£34m) for Nelson Semedo in the summer, Barcelona considered the Portuguese full-back non-transferable. However, their stance has softened and technical secretary Eric Abidal is looking for alternatives on the right-hand side. (Mundo Deportivo)

Another Barca defender who could leave the Nou Camp soon is Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman will look to make a decision on his future in the next 15 days amid interest from Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Watford and Southampton. Barcelona would seek a fee of around €25m (£21.3m). (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have joined the race for Barca defender Todibo ahead of January. (Sport)

Italy

Juventus and Inter Milan are set to battle it out for three players: Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, Fiorentina's wide forward Federico Chiesa and Brescia's deep-lying playmaker Sandro Tonali. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund have joined the list of clubs looking to take advantage of the fact Napoli star Dries Mertens' contract expires next summer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic looks to have finally made a decision on his future with a switch to Qatar his most likely destination. He had long been linked with Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

The agents of Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz have offered the forward to Roma with an expectation he will earn €4.5m (£3.83m) per year. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has played down speculation he will leave, declaring 'Inter is my house' amid links with Barcelona and Manchester City. (La Repubblica)

Milan have made Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic a top target for the January transfer window. The Serbian had been linked with rivals Inter previously. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could be offered a lifeline with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin keen on the out-of-favour Swiss. (Sky Sports in Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain have slapped a €20m (£17m) price tag on the head of Julian Draxler in an attempt to ward off interest from Lyon. The French side had been linked with a loan bid following a season-ending injury to Jeff-Reine Adelaide.

France

Manchester City and Real Madrid will go head-to-head in the Champions League last 16, and to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marquinhos. (Le10Sport)

Manchester United midfielder and Real Madrid transfer target Paul Pogba has elected to avoid having ankle surgery in order to be fit for next summer's European Championships. He will instead look to manage the problem for the rest of the season. (Le10Sport)

Former Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Hatem Ben Arfa is interesting Turkish side Galatasaray. Gala have offered the 32-year-old an 18-month contract. (L'Equipe)