Chelsea Women forward Fran Kirby 'lacked energy to even get off sofa' due to virus

Fran Kirby has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks

Fran Kirby has revealed she is suffering from a virus that has kept her out of action for the last six weeks.

The Chelsea and England Women forward says she has lacked the energy "to even get off the sofa" as a result of the illness.

Kirby joined Chelsea from her hometown club Reading in 2015 and has scored 26 goals in 51 matches for Emma Hayes' side.

But the 26-year-old has featured just four times for the Blues this season and she has now revealed the reason for her current absence from the team.

"Those around me have seen me at my most vulnerable, and have supported me more than I could imagine," Kirby tweeted.

Fran Kirby has scored 26 goals in 51 appearances for Chelsea Women

"I haven't had much to smile about the last six weeks and haven't had much energy to even get off the sofa to go and make myself some food.

"Once I get over this virus I'll be back on the pitch giving my all."

Kirby also said she will be taking a break from social media in order to concentrate fully on her recovery.

"I will be taking a step back from social media as I try and allow myself the best possible chance to recover properly from this illness and get back on the pitch ASAP," Kirby added.