LA Galaxy in talks to sign Javier Hernandez from Sevilla

Javier Hernandez has only scored one La Liga goal for Sevilla

LA Galaxy are in talks to sign former Manchester United and West Ham striker Javier Hernandez.

The MLS club have agreed a fee of around £7m with La Liga side Sevilla for the 31-year-old.

Galaxy are after a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club for AC Milan following the expiration of his contract in December.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for AC Milan on his first start since his return last weekend

Hernandez has only made 14 appearances for Sevilla so far this season under Julen Lopetegui in all competitions, scoring three goals, with only of those coming in La Liga.

The new MLS season kicks off at the end of February.

