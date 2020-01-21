Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Olivier Giroud: Italian transfer round-up with Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to move to Inter Milan this month

A number of Premier League players have been strongly linked with a move to Serie A, including Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek are among the names who could move the other way this month, with several English clubs reportedly interested in the pair.

Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken to the Transfer Talk Podcast about which deals are likely to be finalised before the transfer window slams shut.

Christian Eriksen

Inter seem determined to get Christian Eriksen, where does this deal stand?

Inter at the moment are in talks with Tottenham for Christian Eriksen. They made a bid [on Monday]. Eriksen has personally accepted a four-year contract to move immediately in January, and not as a free agent in June.

Now Inter will try to complete the agreement with the 20m euros (£17m) asked by Tottenham, it seems like it's just a matter of time to see Eriksen in Italy. His agent, Martin Schoots, is in London to complete the deal and Inter are confident they will sign Christian Eriksen.

Inter Milan have already made a £11m bid for Eriksen

Victor Moses, Olivier Giroud

Antonio Conte is looking to go back to his former club Chelsea for two other recruits, Victor Moses and Olivier Giroud. Do you expect these deals to be finalised in the coming days?

Victor Moses will be an Inter player for sure. The deal is almost done. He will leave Fenerbahce and will join Inter on loan with an option to buy for 10m euros (£8.5m). Chelsea have a total agreement with Inter for Moses and also for Olivier Giroud.

He has agreed personal terms with Inter for a two-year contract but to finalise this deal Inter need to sell Matteo Politano. He is ready to leave Inter. He is a winger who has many offers from Roma, Napoli and Fiorentino, Inter will decide the club.

Victor Moses is expected to end his loan spell at Fenerbahce to join Inter

Jan Vertonghen

Napoli have shown some interest in signing Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, who is free to speak to foreign and negotiate a pre-contract agreement. Has there been any contact?

At the moment, no. Napoli always go for players with a low wage and Vertonghen is going to ask an impossible salary for his last contract at the top level. At the moment it is difficult because Napoli have not moved for Vertonghen.

They've moved for another centre-back from Hellas Verona so they are considering other kinds of players. I wouldn't be surprised if we see him at another Italian club but no decision has been made yet.

Jan Vertonghen has been linked with a move to Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is a name that has been linked with various Premier League clubs over the last couple of seasons. Do you think Napoli might be prepared to sell him this summer?

I think this time, yes. This has been a terrible season for Napoli and they want to change their team for next season. To make a revolution you have to sell players to get money, Koulibaly will receive bids again for sure from English teams.

It will not be easy to sign him because Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will still ask for around 100m euros (£85m) to buy him. It will not be easy. Many clubs, English and other clubs - including Paris Saint-Germain, will go for Koulibaly.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is a reported target of a number of English clubs

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez hasn't had the best season at Inter, much of that is due to injury. Do you expect him to return to Manchester United when his loan expires at the end of the season?

At the moment it is so difficult to understand what Inter will do with Alexis. He had an injury so only now is he going to start playing, to show his level. Inter are waiting.

He can stay at Inter if he performs at his best level, if not, I think Alexis Sanchez will come back to Manchester United because Inter need an important striker for next season. They are waiting to see what Alexis Sanchez can show.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled since joining Inter Milan on loan

Matias Vecino

Staying with Inter, what can you tell us about a potential deal for Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino to leave the San Siro for Manchester United?

It is possible he could leave in the next days because he is not suited to Conte's football. But for the moment, what I have been told is that Inter have not received any official bids from Manchester United. If they do, they are going to sell him because they are looking for other midfielders and he is no longer involved in the Inter project.

Krzysztof Piatek

Moving across Milan from Inter to AC, their striker Krzysztof Piatek has attracted interest from Tottenham among others. What is the latest on his future?

AC Milan will only sell Piatek on a permanent deal and for 30m euros (£25.5m). Tottenham are asking for a loan and it is not possible at the moment for AC Milan. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace want to buy him but there is still no agreement with AC Milan and also with the striker on personal terms.

It is not an easy situation for the striker. Milan also have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao as new strikers. Piatek wants to leave Milan but only for the right offer.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa want to sign Krzysztof Piatek, according to Fabrizio Romano

Tahith Chong

Manchester United teenager Tahith Chong is another player of interest to Inter. Talks were held with representatives last week, what was the outcome of those discussions?

It is just an idea. He has been offered by his agent to Inter, they are considering him because he would be a fantastic free agent. He is a youngster and they remember last summer he did something great in pre-season against Inter.

They are considering him and Juventus are also interested. Many clubs are following the situation of Tahith Chong but at the moment there has been no agreement with Inter. They are considering if they are going to make a bid to the player or let him go to another club.

Tahith Chong could leave Manchester United on a free transfer

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte signed Ashley Young last week and has also Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer. Why is he targeting the Premier League more than other leagues?

Conte has loved Romelu Lukaku for many years, so he is a particular case. Sanchez, Ashley Young and Victor Moses, they are players with experience. They can understand the idea of football under Antonio Conte.

He is totally convinced they are perfect for Inter and for Italian football. They are ready to play immediately because they know the way how to play with Antonio Conte. The Premier League is full of top players and they are used to playing at the best level.