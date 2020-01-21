Jude Bellingham: Manchester United offer £30m for Birmingham City teenager

1:33 We take a look at Jude Bellingham's goals for Birmingham this season after the 16-year-old midfielder was linked with a £30m move to Manchester United We take a look at Jude Bellingham's goals for Birmingham this season after the 16-year-old midfielder was linked with a £30m move to Manchester United

Manchester United have made a bid in excess of £30m for Birmingham's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, Sky Sports News can confirm.

As per the report in The Sun, United are keen to bring Bellingham to Old Trafford and have now made an approach to sign him from the Championship club.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that United were willing to pay £25m for the teenager.

Bellingham remains on £145-per-week scholar's wages, although he will be set to sign a lucrative first professional contract when he turns 17 on June 29.

Bellingham is a player in demand

The box-to-box midfielder has also attracted interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool as he earned rave reviews in his 25 appearances for the Blues this season.

Birmingham are under pressure to raise funds having been docked nine points last season for breaking profit and sustainability rules.

Bellingham became Blues's youngest player at 16 years and 38 days in August when he featured in their Carabao Cup first-round game at Portsmouth.

