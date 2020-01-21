Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United took 'strides forward' in Liverpool defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United are 'on the right track' after their defeat to Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United took "strides forward" in their defeat to Liverpool and insists now is not the right time to discuss the club's recruitment policy.

Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win on Sunday, a result which leaves United trailing their rivals by 30 points in fifth.

Despite the defeat at Anfield, Solskjaer believes his side showed signs of improvement and are "on the right track" as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish.

He said: "We lost to Liverpool. A team that you all say are fantastic and we've been in the game until the last kick of the ball. For me, that's strides forward.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

"Of course we're disappointed about losing the game. We don't want to be behind them in the league. But there are signs there that we're on the right track, definitely."

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says Manchester United have to "react fast" to the defeat at Anfield and believes Solskjaer's squad is "five or six" players short of competing for the Premier League title.

However, Solskjaer believes the discussion surrounding the club's transfer policy is an unwelcome distraction ahead of Wednesday's home game against Burnley.

Manchester United are trail Liverpool by 30 points in the Premier League

"Now is not the time to start talking about the recruitment," he said.

"For me, we're looking towards the next game, to Burnley.

"We're always looking to improve the squad, we're looking to improve the club but now is not the time to start that discussion."

Ole: No pre-existing Rashford injury

Solskjaer has confirmed Marcus Rashford did not have a pre-existing back injury before suffering a double stress fracture last week.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury when he came off the bench in Manchester United's FA Cup win over Wolves and has been ruled out for at least six weeks.

Some reports have suggested Solskjaer continued playing Rashford in recent weeks despite knowing he was struggling with a back issue, but he has denied that was the case.

Marcus Rashford missed the defeat after aggravating a back injury in the FA Cup win over Wolves

"He's not had that injury before, no," said Solskjaer.

"He complained the last time we played Burnley (December 28). We managed him well. He had some days off with treatment, we took him off in some games, he didn't start every game.

"This was a new injury, so he didn't have any injuries before then."

Rashford is United's top scorer this season, with 19 goals in all competitions, and his absence has intensified their search for a new forward in the January transfer window.

Solskjaer admits they are scouring the market for a replacement, saying: "He'll (Rashford) get the time he needs to recover.

"We're always looking at improving the squad to see if there's anything out there. But there's nothing I can talk about now."