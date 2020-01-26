Robin van Persie says Vincent Kompany wanted him to join Anderlecht

Van Persie scored for an All Star Premier League XI in Kompany's testimonial match at the Etihad

Robin van Persie has revealed that Vincent Kompany attempted to talk him out of retirement to sign for Anderlecht.

The approach to Van Persie was made following the Dutchman's eye-catching performance in Kompany's Manchester City testimonial match at the Etihad in September.

Kompany was at the time still player-manager at Anderlecht side and was impressed by 36-year-old Van Persie's performance for a Premier League All Stars XI.

Kompany relinquished his position as player-manager after four games to concentrate on playing

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker had only retired a few months earlier, scoring 18 goals in 31 appearances in a farewell season for his boyhood club Feyenoord.

"That was a wonderful evening. Old-fashioned enjoyment with only top players on the field," van Persie told HLN.

3:45 Highlights of Vincent Kompany's testimonial between Manchester City Legends and Premier League All-Stars Highlights of Vincent Kompany's testimonial between Manchester City Legends and Premier League All-Stars

"After 70 minutes I started getting pain everywhere, but I didn't want to leave that field. The next day Kompany called me. He was convinced that I could help him with Anderlecht.

"I saw it as a nice compliment that he approached me, but I woke up that morning with pain in my calves and knew that I should not start it (playing) anymore."