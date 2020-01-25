Arsenal News

Pablo Mari: Flamengo centre-back set for Arsenal medical

Spanish centre-back in line for loan move to Arsenal until end of season with option to buy

Last Updated: 25/01/20 11:45am

Pablo Mari is set to join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy
Pablo Mari is set to join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy

Arsenal are in talks with Flamengo over the signing of centre-back Pablo Mari, with the player set to undergo a medical in London this weekend.

Arsenal are looking to sign the defender on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Mari signed a contract with Manchester City in 2016, but never played for them.

He went out on loan for three successive seasons to Girona, NAC and Deportivo La Coruna, before joining Flamengo on a permanent deal last summer.

More to follow...

